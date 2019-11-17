Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Breaux Bridge one-cent sales tax proposal wins voter approval

Your Local Election HQ
Posted: / Updated:

BREAUX BRIDGE, La. (KLFY)- A one-cent sales tax earned 61% voter approval in the city of Breaux Bridge.

Breaux Bridge Mayor Ricky Calais said the sales tax will generate annually $2.7 million for the city.

Calais said the much-needed funding will be reinvested into the city.

“It’s dedicated to infrastructure, to parks and rec, to police or fire protection, to drainage, and to economic development. It can’t be used for anything but that,” Mayor Calais told News 10 ahead of the Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, election.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Abbeville

36°F Clear Feels like 36°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
85%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds, otherwise generally clear. Low 33F. Winds light and variable.
36°F A few passing clouds, otherwise generally clear. Low 33F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph N
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Crowley

40°F Clear Feels like 40°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
83%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds, otherwise generally clear. Low 33F. Winds light and variable.
36°F A few passing clouds, otherwise generally clear. Low 33F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph N
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Opelousas

37°F Clear Feels like 37°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
91%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Low 33F. Winds light and variable.
36°F Some clouds. Low 33F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph N
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Breaux Bridge

39°F Clear Feels like 39°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear. Low 34F. Winds light and variable.
36°F Mainly clear. Low 34F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph N
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

New Iberia

40°F Clear Feels like 37°
Wind
5 mph N
Humidity
86%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 39F. Winds light and variable.
35°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 39F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
2 mph E
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories