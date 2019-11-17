Breaux Bridge one-cent sales tax proposal wins voter approval

BREAUX BRIDGE, La. (KLFY)- A one-cent sales tax earned 61% voter approval in the city of Breaux Bridge.

Breaux Bridge Mayor Ricky Calais said the sales tax will generate annually $2.7 million for the city.

Calais said the much-needed funding will be reinvested into the city.

“It’s dedicated to infrastructure, to parks and rec, to police or fire protection, to drainage, and to economic development. It can’t be used for anything but that,” Mayor Calais told News 10 ahead of the Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, election.