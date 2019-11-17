Bill Fontenot reelected as St. Landry Parish president

OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY)- Incumbent Bill Fontenot was reelected Saturday as St. Landry Parish president.

Fontenot, a Democrat, won in a runoff with 53% (15,284) of the vote against Independent candidate Ken Marks, who is a St. Landry Parish Council member.

Fontenot has served as parish president for eight years.

“I think I should continue because as a civil engineer and doing government work for many many years, I do realize it takes a while to complete projects,” Fontenot told The Daily World before the Nov. 16 election.