Becket Breaux won the St. Martin Parish Sheriff election with more than half of the votes.

With over 11,000 votes, Breaux had 60% of the community’s support.

Trailing behind Breaux in second place was Brian Theriot with 30% of the votes.

Lastly, Albert “Buz” LeBlanc came in third place in the election for sheriff.

Sheriff Breaux says the first thing he wants to do as sheriff is focus on putting drug dealers behind bars.