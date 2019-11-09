Anti-Edwards ad in Louisiana governor’s race removed from TV

Live Now
Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards speaks at his election night watch party in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019. (AP Photo/Brett Duke)

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) – An attack ad against Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards has been pulled from TV airwaves. The spot claimed the Democratic governor’s West Point roommate landed a state contract worth up to $65 million, but the contract was never awarded.

A Republican-financed, anti-Edwards group called Truth in Politics launched the attack ad.

After facing pushback on the claims, the organization said Friday it was retooling the spot and sending a revised version to television stations.

The ad accused Edwards of being involved in “backroom deals” that benefited his friend Murray Starkel, citing a coastal restoration contract.

But the Advocate reports the contract in question was never awarded to any of four bidders deemed qualified, including Starkel’s firm, Ecological Service Partners.

Edwards faces Republican businessman Eddie Rispone in the Nov. 16 runoff.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

