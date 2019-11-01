A look at candidates running Evangeline Parish sheriff

(KLFY)- On November 16th, Evangeline Parish residents will vote for a new sheriff.

Brian Ardoin says, “It’s time to do something different. Often times, folks say we need change, we need change. We not only need change, we need the best change for Evangeline Parish.”

Charles Guillory says, “This is a very important election for Evangeline Parish. A lot of changes that need to be made and needs to be made quickly and we will take the time.”

Change is the word both candidates use when asked why they are running to be sheriff.

Democratic candidate Brian Ardoin and Republican candidate Charles Guillory explain their goals for change in Evangeline Parish.

Both candidates describe law enforcement backgrounds and qualifications for the sheriff’s office.

Brian Ardoin explains, “I’ve been in law enforcement for 20 years. I’ve worked in all facets of law enforcement. I started out in corrections, moved up to patrol with the city police. After that, I went into probation, worked with probation for a few years, then got hired as a state trooper. In the midst of all that, I joined the military out of high school. I’ve been in the marine corp for 23 years.”

“I was in the military, honorable discharged. I use my g.i.b. wisely. I graduated from LSU in 1979. After that, I applied for a state job with probation probe which is a state agency, law enforcement agency. I am post certified, went to police academy, maintain my post certification today”, explains Charles Guillory.

Brian Ardoin and Charles Guillory want everyone to go out and vote.

Both candidates want and hope to contribute to positive change in Evangeline Parish.

Brian Ardoin adds, “I hope you understand that you can trust me to be your sheriff.”

“I am a husband, father, grandfather. I am willing to lead the parish forward in the right direction”, adds Charles Guillory.