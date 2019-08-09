5 qualify for Lafayette Mayor-President seat

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Qualifying has officially closed for Mayor-President hopefuls in Lafayette parish, and for the first time ever, three of the five qualifiers are women.

Back in April Mayor-President Joel Robideaux announces he would not be seeking re-election, and with that, several candidates for the position emerged.

Carlee Alm LaBar, Simone Champagne, Josh Guillory, Carlos Harvin, and Nancy Marcotte have all thrown their hats in the ring for Lafayette City-Parish Mayor-President seat.

While each of them comes from a unique professional background, they all have one thing in common when it comes to improving the quality of life in Lafayette, and that’s drainage.

We gave each candidate the opportunity to expound on their hope to better the parish.

Carlee Alm LaBar:

Obviously, bringing jobs back to our community and really working hard on economic development issues is also critically important to our future

Simone Champagne:

Attack the drainage problem that we have in the city. I’m going to make sure we have better communications throughout the entire parish with municipalities.

Josh Guillory:

Fix drainage, let’s stop talking about it. Let’s address our roads and traffic, let’s keep our community safe and let’s bring back jobs to Lafayette

Carlos Harvin:

Create a spirit of unity in Lafayette Parish. Regardless of where people live, regardless of party affiliation that we are one Lafayette

Nancy Marcotte:

I am a big advocate of dredging the Vermilion and setting up a system of the nine parish area in our watershed

Also groundbreaking, this is the first time three women are running for the job as commander in chief in Lafayette Parish.

Neither of them wants their gender to highlight their qualifications, but appreciate the chance to be a model for future women leaders.

“I think the thing that is really humbling to me, especially young girls or young women who are inspired by my example,” Alm-LaBar said.

Marcotte says, “I just want to be opening the doors but is the most qualified candidate is what’s important to me.”

And Champagne told us, “Elect me because I’m the right person for the job, don’t elect me just because I’m a woman”

You will be able to vote for one of the five candidates on Election Day, which is scheduled for October 12th.