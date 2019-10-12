3 gubernatorial candidates rally voters at stops in Lafayette

The Louisiana gubernatorial candidates visited Lafayette this week.

Eddie Rispone was in town Thursday, Congressman Ralph Abraham and Governor John Bel Edwards visited Friday.

With less than 24 hours until election day, they’re making a last-minute pitch to voters.

All three candidates are life-long Louisianians and say they’re fighting for the betterment of our state, but they each have a different plan to do so.

Ralph Abraham, U.S. Congressman for The 5th district, says his plan is to shift the state’s standing to end what he calls the current governor’s ‘war on the oil and gas industry.’ His goal– To bring more jobs to the state.

“We know how bad oil and gas have been done under this current governor. We’re the only state in the nation that has lost jobs in the past 12 months so we gotta get these jobs back. So the message I want to leave the voters is that we’re here for the right reasons and we’re here to make this state great again,” said Abraham.

Eddie Rispone prides himself on being an outsider in politics. He’s also pushing for an increase of jobs in Louisiana.

He says the difference between him and his opponents is his experience as a businessman. He says the skills he’s developed put him at the forefront of the two other candidates when it comes to creating jobs in the state.

“We should be number one in the south when it comes to jobs and opportunities. We just need a governor who understands how to be a job creator, work with job creators, and that’s what I’ve been doing for 40 years. And I will make sure we are number one in the south so our children and grandchildren can stay here and call Louisiana home. That’s the message,” he said.

Incumbent Governor John Bel Edwards says these past four years in office and the positive change that’s come to the state should be an indication of what makes him the best option for future governor of Louisiana.

He says, if elected, he’ll continue to focus on raising teacher pay and continue to support Louisiana universities.

He says, however, most importantly, “The number one priority for new investments in education will be early childhood education, age zero to three. That is critically important for the future of our state. That’s how we’re finally going to eliminate the achievement gaps and produce better education outcomes for the people of Louisiana. And then over the next four years just continue to make sure that we put Louisiana first.”