“YOU UGLY” note gets worker fired.

ROCHESTER, NY. – An Airport security worker loses her job because of a two word message she wrote on a piece of paper.

A traveler at a New York airport says the employee called him ugly. “I got handed something. I really didn’t look at the thing, I kept going. She called back to me a few times asked me if I was going to read the note or open it or something like that. I do and look at it and look at her kind of shrug my shoulders and she laughs” , said Neal Strassner. He says the note read “You ugly”.

Strassner says he wasn’t offended but worried others might be. “You never really know where somebody is in their day or their head. The more you think about it the more you realize it’s easier to smile than to do this.”

Strassner says this happened last month and requested the video from the TSA. He also filed a formal complaint.

The TSA released a statement saying part they immediately investigated the incident after the complaint and the employee has been terminated by the contractor.