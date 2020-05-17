Women are “getting wined” in Lafayette via Facebook

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Two women in Lafayette are building a sisterhood in the community through wine.

“We are getting messages about women that’s going through so much and it’s like this one bottle did something to me,” said Natalie Parker. “Ya’ll just don’t know how much y’all made my day, I mean it’s like women empowering women, and that’s all we wanted to do.”

Natalie Parker and Jasmine Cartwright created a private Facebook group called “You’ve Been Wined, Lafayette.” It’s where women hand deliver special wine baskets to each other anonymously as a token of hope and support.

“We just want the ladies to feel good,” said Cartwright. “We know people can go out and buy their own wine if they really wanted to. It’s just the fun and excitement of actually going buy it from someone other than yourself.”

The group became extremely popular as more and more women became members. They would post testimonies and stories with hopes of getting wined.

“Now we have to go in and see if you’re actually in the area to approve you to join,” said Parker. “Because, like I said, we are well over almost at 7,000 approved members right now and we still have 3,000 waiting to be approved.”

Both women say the safety of their members is their first concern, so those who do not feel comfortable with sharing their addresses have other options to participate.

“If you want someone to wine you, people are going to cash app you,” said Cartwright. “They find that safe to where there’s no cash. They app you $10 and get your own bottle of wine.”

They say the main point of getting wined is to let women know that someone is caring about them and that there are not alone.

“Jasmin cartwright: “Knowing you have someone even if you never met them just out there saying hey you are a woman let me empower you,” said Cartwright. “You’re worth it.

“So for you to be able to bring it them, that gratitude, bring your appreciation, and your love, and everything to them it’s awesome,” said Parker.