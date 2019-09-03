Woman in critical condition after early morning apartment fire in Lafayette

One person suffered critical injuries in an apartment fire before dawn Tuesday in Lafayette.

About 2 a.m., firefighters responded to an apartment fire in the 1400 block of W. Willow Street.

The fire was reported by a neighbor who noticed smoke coming from the apartment, officials said.

Firefighters arrived and found the apartment filled with smoke due to a smoldering fire in the living room.

The occupant was found inside unconscious and transported to a local hospital where she remains in critical condition, officials said.

Fire investigators determined the fire originated in the living room, and that smoking materials are suspected as the ignition source.

After the fire was extinguished, officials learned that there were no operating smoke detectors in the apartment.