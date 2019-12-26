Live Now
Woman delivers baby in front seat of car along Interstate-81

by: Sarah Gisriel

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Good things do come in small packages and sometimes, those packages are delivered on the side of Interstate-81.

Twenty-five-year-old Shanea Bishop was up at 6:30 Tuesday morning, and she immediately knew baby Rhylee was coming.

She got in the car and headed down I-81, towards Harrisburg hospital, but Rhylee had other plans.

Shanea and her fiance flagged down a state trooper around mile marker 70 near the Lower Paxton Township line, and he called an ambulance.

After just one big push, Rhylee arrived in the front seat of her mom’s car — demanding to see her first Christmas in 2019.

Rhylee was four weeks early and weighs just 4 pounds 5 ounces, so she’s spending her birthday in the NICU, but mom is just happy she’s here and doing well.

“I thought that something was going to be wrong. It’s early, you know. I’m scared. I’m anxious. So, I was just waiting for that cry,” Bishop said.

This is Shanea’s second child. She also has a two-year-old at home.

She and her fiance are getting married next week, so baby Rhylee will be in all the wedding photos — a gift Shanea didn’t know she needed.

