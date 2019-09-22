Woman bites camel at Tiger Truck stop in Grosse Tete to save herself

A woman had a freak and dangerous encounter with a camel in a field near a busy truck stop in Grosse Tete.

Authorities said a woman was chasing after her loose dog when she was attacked by the animal.

According to WBRZ, The camel was spooked by the wandering dog and woman chasing it, so the camel gave chase to the woman, eventually pinning her against the wall of a building.

The camel then sat on top of the woman, nearly crushing her.

Authorities said in an attempt to save herself, the woman bit the testicles of the camel so it would jump off of her.

The woman then escaped, authorities said.

It was not immediately known how injured the woman was.