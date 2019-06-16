Woman arrested for attacking sea turtle nest

MIAMI (CNN/WIAT) — A woman has been arrested in Miami Beach, Fla. after witnesses say they saw her stomping on a protected sea turtle nest, police report.

Yaqun Lu, 41, was seen by other beachgoers on Saturday “jabbing at the sea turtle nest” with a wooden stake and “stomping all over the nest with her bare feet,” according to the arrest affidavit.

The area was closed off to the public with yellow tape and a sign that said, “Do not disturb sea turtle nest,” the affidavit said.

Lu, a Chinese citizen who gave police a home address in Michigan, faces a charge of marine turtle or egg molestation or harassment, per online court records.

Miami Beach serves as a nesting habitat for three species of sea turtles — Loggerhead, Green and Leatherback — between April and early November, its website says.