LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Louisianans are used to dealing with too much water, but are not so accustomed to what to do about too little water.

Due to the recent extreme heat, and little rain, the water pressure in Acadiana is dropping in the afternoons, according to Lafayette Utilities System. If you have automatic sprinklers to water your lawn, you may be required to adjust when they come on.

From May 1-Sept. 30, LUS and the Lafayette Consolidated Government enforce a water conservation ordinance to combat low water pressure due to automated lawn watering during the peak hours of late afternoon and evening.

The ordinance prohibits automated lawn watering between 2 p.m.-midnight, and allows it at other times only on alternate days. Residents are permitted to employ automatic watering on Sunday, Wednesday and Friday if their street address is an even number, and on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday if it’s an odd number. Watering is not allowed at all on Mondays.

Exceptions to the schedule:

Hand-watering (hose held by hand and equipped with a shut-off nozzle)

Soaker hoses (drip irrigation)

Newly-planted sod, landscaping and ground cover

Customers using a water supply other than LUS (such as private wells or ponds)

Conditions: 30-day exemption, daily watering during designated time of midnight to 2 p.m. ONLY Property owner must contact LUS at (337) 291-5743 to apply.

Businesses that require water to operate such as plant nurseries and commercial car washes

Violations of the ordinance are subject to escalating fines of up to $500, which will be added to the offender’s utility bill.

First offense: written warning

Second offense: $50 fine

Third offense: $100 fine and publication of name in a legal journal

Fourth offense: $200 fine and publication of name in a legal journal

Fifth offense: $500 fine and publication of name in a legal journal

The ordinance applies to LUS residential, commercial and City of Youngsville, City of Broussard, Town of Milton, City of Scott, Water District North, Water District South customers using automated watering systems and sprinklers. Fines are cumulative and stay on record for three years.

To report a watering violation, contact LUS Dispatch at (337) 291-5740.