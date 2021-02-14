WINTER STORM WARNING issued for Acadiana through Monday

As the Arctic air continues to plunge southward the threat for wintry precipitation and ice accumulation is increasing. Round one could come in this morning as temperatures are currently sitting near the freezing mark. Not expecting widespread travel issues this morning, but some bridges and overpasses could get slick if we receive a couple of hours of light sleet. Mostly cloudy and cold through the remainder of this afternoon as highs only reach the mid-30s. With strong northerly winds, wind chills in the 20s throughout the day.

By tonight, temperatures will be dropping into the 20s. Meanwhile, an upper-level disturbance will work across Texas, spawning a surface low across the Gulf of Mexico. As this low works eastward, precipitation will work into the area, beginning around 3am tomorrow morning and continuing through early afternoon. The dominant mode of precipitation will be freezing rain, but sleet could be possible as well. Models honing in on ice accumulation totals of 0.25-0.75,” which is enough to cause major travel disruption and some power outages.

Precipitation will end tomorrow afternoon, but thereafter temperatures will begin to plummet. Overnight lows could be in the mid-teens Tuesday morning! Temperatures may not get above freezing on Tuesday, meaning any ice on the roads may stay there through Tuesday and Tuesday night. We may not get above freezing again until Wednesday, which would mean 48-60 hours of sub-freezing temperatures in some areas of Acadiana. This will definitely be a hard freeze when plants, pets, and pipes will all have to be protected.

