It was a cold and windy day across Acadiana. Our high temperature actually occurred early this morning, with temperatures steadily dropping throughout the afternoon. Northerly winds have been gusty, getting as high as 25-32 mph at times!

We’ll keep the clouds in the forecast overnight with a chance of light off-and-on showers through the night and through the first half of tomorrow. Temperatures will fall into the mid-40s by morning.

Clouds will stick around, at least through the first half of tomorrow. This will keep high temperatures in the upper 50s, but we could hit the lower 60s if we get more sunshine later in the day.

With clear skies, temperatures will really fall tomorrow night and Wednesday morning. Overnight lows will be in the mid-upper 30s across the area, with wind chills in the upper 20s to lower 30s!!

Full sunshine is expected Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday with a warming trend. We’ll be back in the lower 80s for the weekend. Sunshine will continue, however, as the dry weather pattern looks to continue, worsening the drought situation.