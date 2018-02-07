White House aide Rob Porter resigning amid abuse allegations

(CBS News) Top White House aide Rob Porter is resigning, after abuse allegations from his two ex-wives were made public. The White House has allowed him to work for a full year without a security clearance.

“My commitment to public service speaks for itself,” Porter told reporters in a statement. “I have always put duty to country first and treated others with respect. I am deeply grateful for the opportunity to have served in the Trump administration and will seek to ensure a smooth transition when I leave the White House.”

A federal law enforcement source confirmed to CBS News’ Jeff Pegues that the FBI conducted a background check on Porter and knew of the allegations levied against him by his two-ex wives. That information was passed on to the White House. The White House staff secretary — who has access to and reviews presidential correspondence — never received full security clearance, and the allegations were the principle reason why, two sources tell CBS News chief White House correspondent Major Garrett.

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders, who refused to comment on Porter’s security clearance status from the briefing room podium on Wednesday, told CBS News’ Major Garrett Porter would not be leaving immediately to ensure a smooth transition. Sanders claimed she has not asked the president’s opinion of the allegations against his staff secretary. Porter is dating White House communications director Hope Hicks, CBS News has confirmed.

The Daily Mail first reported the allegations against Porter. Porter’s first ex-wife, Colbie Holderness, provided an image to the Daily Mail showing her with a black eye — which she alleged resulted from Porter punching her on vacation in Florence, Italy, in the early 2000s. According to the Daily Mail, the two Mormons met at church in 2000.

Holderness also told the Daily Mail that Porter would also kick and berate her about her weight. And his violent behavior grew in intensity. Porter, she said, even choked her.

“It was not hard enough for me to pass out but it was scary, humiliating and dehumanizing,” Holderness told the Daily Mail.

CBS News spoke with Jenny Willoughby, Porter’s second wife. Willoughby said the FBI asked her standard questions about possible domestic violence, in the context of Porter’s security clearance. Willoughby said she is issuing a joint statement with Holderness concerning Porter, “because we want to have a unified front,” she said.

CBS News’ Laura Strickler obtained the emergency protective order Willoughby filed on June 23, 2010, in Arlington General District Court after Porter allegedly violated their separation agreement, refused to leave the Northern Virginia apartment and punched out the glass on the door, cutting his hand. The protective order was granted for four days in June 2010.

The emergency protective order gives the following account from Willoughby at the time:

“Rob was angered last night when I asked him to leave my apartment based on his violation of our private separation agreement. He would not leave for over 30 minutes claiming he lost his keys. When I found the keys and gave them to him he stayed on the porch and would not leave for another 10-15 minutes until I threatened to call the police. Today, (Saturday, 6/19/2010) he returned to my apartment and let himself in with a key that I have requested back. (Requested in the presence of our church clergy last Sunday 6/13/10) When I asked him why he was there he said to get his clothes. He wanted to hug and make up but was angry when I asked that he get his things and leave. I asked him several times to leave with his things but he did not until I picked up the phone to call our clergy member. While he was gone, I took his clothes and put them in a suitcase on the front porch. When he returned a few minutes later, he punched in the glass on the door. I called the police, afraid he would break in. He came to the door asking me to let him in to take him to get medical attention. When he heard me on the phone with the police he apologized and begged me not to involve them. When he heard me give my name and address to the 9-1-1 dispatcher he drove off.”

The FBI is referring all questions concerning Porter to the White House.

The Daily Mail published a comment from White House chief of staff John Kelly praising Porter, in response to the allegations.

“Rob Porter is a man of true integrity and honor and I can’t say enough good things about him,” The Daily Mail published Kelly as saying. “He is a friend, a confidante and a trusted professional. I am proud to serve alongside him.”

So did Sanders.

“I have worked directly with Rob Porter nearly every day for the last year and the person I know is someone of the highest integrity and exemplary character,” the Daily Mail quoted Sanders as saying.

Before joining the White House, Porter worked for Sen. Orrin Hatch, R-Utah, who is retiring from the Senate.