What you should know about using a portable generator

Generators are a hot commodity, especially during hurricane season. During cleanup and recovery it’s important to never store a generator indoors, even if only briefly.

Just days ago, generators were flying off the shelves at Home Depot on the Evangeline Thruway in Lafayette.

Generators are a source of power in an outage but can be dangerous because of the carbon monoxide or CO fumes they produce.

Carbon monoxide is an odorless toxic gas that can be dangerous. “When it’s running it creates carbon monoxide,” Home Depot Salesman Mark Thibodeaux said.

Thibodeaux says hands down generators are to be stored outdoors or in a unit not connected to the home. “Before you store it there’s a valve shut off or gas shut off; you want to shut it off and run the gas in the system,” Thibodeaux noted.

Even if there’s a concern of your generator being stolen; remember carbon monoxide can kill and property can be replaced. “Don’t run it outside and run it dry when you store it,” Thibodeaux explained.

Thibodeaux says they have generators with carbon monoxide sensors. The store also partners with the local fire department to give out free carbon monoxide detectors during the winter season.

Thibodeaux explains that owning a generator means you should own a carbon monoxide detector for your home. “If you have a storage unit on the back patio; but I wouldn’t store it in the house.”

If your concerned about someone stealing your generator, chain it up outside to make it harder to grab.

