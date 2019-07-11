Wednesday, 10 p.m update with look at possible impacts from what will become #Barry

It’s still looking like Acadiana will see impacts from this potential tropical system.

The track is key here, because if it moves east of Acadiana, we will see some rain and wind, but the worst will be away from us.

If it moves west of Acadiana, we can expect much higher rainfall totals, coastal flooding and tornadoes.

The worst of it will be Saturday as landfall is expected Saturday afternoon. 5-15″ of rain will be possible, and that depends on the exact track.

Tropical storm force winds are looking more likely across Acadiana.

We will keep you up to date on the latest information as we got it