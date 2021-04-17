WEATHER BLOG: Strong front to bring chilly air to Acadiana next week

We observed a cloudy and rainy day today as a frontal boundary is stalled across the northern Gulf of Mexico. A southwesterly flow continues aloft, which is bringing in moisture, lift, and instability. For this reason, light to moderate showers will continue through this evening, eventually ending later tonight as the drier air from the north finally moves into the area.

Beautiful weather for tomorrow with mostly sunny skies and comfortable temperatures. Temperatures will reach the low 70s! With clear skies tomorrow night, chilly temperatures are to be expected, as overnight lows dip down into the lower 50s.

A bit of a warming trend Monday and Tuesday, but the sunshine will continue. By Tuesday night and Wednesday, another strong front will roll through Acadiana. Models show this front being even stronger than the one we are currently seeing. In fact, the latest GFS model has overnight lows falling into the mid-40s both Wednesday and Thursday morning, with highs possibly in the 60s Wednesday afternoon! This is some 10-15 degrees below average for this time of year. Record lows for mid-April are in the upper 30s to lower 40s, but those records will most likely be safe.

The nice weather may end by the end of the week as rain chances increase again by Friday and Saturday.

Cloudy

Abbeville

60°F Cloudy Feels like 58°
Wind
12 mph N
Humidity
84%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Information not available.
52°F Information not available.
Wind
10 mph N
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Light Rain

Crowley

58°F Light Rain Feels like 56°
Wind
12 mph N
Humidity
86%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Information not available.
52°F Information not available.
Wind
10 mph N
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Light Rain

Opelousas

58°F Light Rain Feels like 56°
Wind
11 mph N
Humidity
84%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Information not available.
52°F Information not available.
Wind
8 mph N
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Rain Shower

Breaux Bridge

58°F Rain Shower Feels like 56°
Wind
13 mph N
Humidity
86%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain showers this evening with clearing overnight. Low 52F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
52°F Rain showers this evening with clearing overnight. Low 52F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
10 mph N
Precip
58%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Cloudy

New Iberia

60°F Cloudy Feels like 57°
Wind
15 mph N
Humidity
85%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Becoming partly cloudy after some evening rain. Low 53F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
53°F Becoming partly cloudy after some evening rain. Low 53F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
Wind
12 mph N
Precip
91%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

