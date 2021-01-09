WEATHER BLOG: Snow event for Louisiana tomorrow night/Monday morning

Our storm system is beginning to show up across northern Texas and will continue to develop through the next 24 hours. An upper-level trough will work into Texas tomorrow night, helping to spawn a surface low pressure center across the west-central Gulf of Mexico. As this low moves eastward, precipitation will spread eastward across southeastern Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi tomorrow night and Monday morning.

Analyzing the atmospheric column, it appears too warm for any snow across Acadiana. Surface temperatures will be in the upper 30s across Acadiana during the precipitation with a deep melting layer (layer above freezing aloft), which should allow snow to melt before reaching the ground.

Further to the north, however, the atmospheric column looks much colder. Across southeastern Texas, central/northern Louisiana, and Mississippi, rain should quickly transition to snow tomorrow evening, continuing through Monday morning.

Models are showing significant snow accumulation north of a Lufkin, Ft. Polk, Alexandria line through Monday morning. Snow totals of 3-6 inches could certainly be possible in these areas. A wintry mix may get as far south as northern Beauregard, Evangeline, and St. Landry parishes, but that may even be a stretch.







A cold day expected Monday as precipitation ends and clouds linger. Northerly winds will be blowing over any snow on the ground to our north, so this will make for an icy wind throughout the afternoon. Temperatures getting at or below freezing Monday night/Tuesday morning.

Warming trend expected later next week!