WEATHER BLOG: Scattered storms today and tomorrow as moisture increases

Moisture is steadily increasing in our atmosphere as a ridge of high pressure to our east produces a deep southerly flow, extending from the Bay of Campeche. Increased moisture increases instability, meaning it’ll be easier for storms to flourish later this afternoon and evening. Some storms could contain locally heavy rainfall and frequent lightning. Keep in mind, July is one of the deadliest months for lightning strikes, so if you hear thunder in the distance, take activities inside.



Storms will continue through the evening, but will begin to wane with the loss of the daytime heating. Storms fire up again tomorrow, first along the coast in the morning, and later across the I-10 corridor tomorrow afternoon. Highs will be in the lower 90s, but temperatures could drop later in the afternoon as cool air gets brought down by the day’s storms.

The aforementioned ridge of high pressure will be getting stronger, building across the area for the 4th of July and through the weekend. This leads to more sinking air across the area, which puts a lid on storm development. For that reason, I’m expecting a lowering of rain chances Thursday and Friday. Temperatures will be hotter, however, with readings in the middle 90s both Thursday and Friday afternoon.

Scattered storms return by the weekend with hot temperatures continuing.