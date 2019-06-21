WATCH: Trooper dragged 100 feet by fleeing vehicle in downtown Orlando

A Florida Highway Patrol trooper received minor injuries Thursday when he was dragged about 100 feet by a car during a traffic stop in downtown Orlando.

Officials with the Florida Highway Patrol said the trooper was trying to stop a speeding Toyota Corolla in Orlando when the car was forced to stop at a train crossing near the Intersection of Orange Avenue and Colonial Drive.

The male driver fled on foot but returned after the train passed and tried to get back in as the trooper tried to tackle him.

Meanwhile, the car’s passenger shifted to the driver’s seat and drove off, dragging both men.

The original driver managed to re-enter the car, and the trooper let go.

Trooper Victor Rivera was treated at a hospital for minor injuries.

The people inside the car were identified and taken into custody later in the day.

Christopher Lewis, 19, is facing an attempted first-degree murder charge.

The original driver, Elijiah Wilson was ticketed for driving 81 mph in a 40 mph zone, troopers said.

Wilson also faces accusations of fleeing and resisting arrest.

A juvenile who was in the backseat of the car has been charged with obstruction.

He was released into his parents custody, troopers said.