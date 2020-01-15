Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Watch Live: Steve Gleason receives the Congressional Gold Medal

News
Posted: / Updated:
Gleason crew_1465955847653_3058332_ver1.0_203461

ALS advocate and former New Orleans Saint Steve Gleason will receive the Congressional Gold Medal in a ceremony at 2 pm Central Time in Statuary Hall of the United States Capitol.

Click here to see it live

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Overcast

Abbeville

70°F Overcast Feels like 70°
Wind
5 mph SSE
Humidity
92%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Areas of fog. Low 63F. Winds light and variable.
64°F Areas of fog. Low 63F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
2 mph SSE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Crowley

71°F Overcast Feels like 71°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
89%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Low clouds and fog. Low 64F. Winds light and variable.
64°F Low clouds and fog. Low 64F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
2 mph SSE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Broken Clouds

Opelousas

67°F Broken Clouds Feels like 67°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
92%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Low clouds and fog. Low 64F. Winds light and variable.
64°F Low clouds and fog. Low 64F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
2 mph SSE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Breaux Bridge

72°F Overcast Feels like 72°
Wind
3 mph S
Humidity
87%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Low clouds and fog. Low 64F. Winds light and variable.
64°F Low clouds and fog. Low 64F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
2 mph SSE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Broken Clouds

New Iberia

69°F Broken Clouds Feels like 69°
Wind
3 mph SSW
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low 46F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
63°F Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low 46F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
8 mph N
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories