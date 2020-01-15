ALS advocate and former New Orleans Saint Steve Gleason will receive the Congressional Gold Medal in a ceremony at 2 pm Central Time in Statuary Hall of the United States Capitol.
Watch Live: Steve Gleason receives the Congressional Gold Medal
