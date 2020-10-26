Gov. Edwards holds Oct. 26 press briefing on Hurricane Zeta

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP)- ) – A strengthening Tropical Storm Zeta is expected to become a hurricane as it heads toward Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula resorts and then likely move on for a landfall on the central U.S. Gulf Coast at midweek.

Zeta is the earliest ever 27th named storm of the Atlantic season. On Monday morning, it was centered about 120 miles southeast of Cozumel island.

Related Content Zeta becomes Hurricane, Path Towards Gulf Coast with Impacts to LA Possible

It had maximum sustained winds of 70 mph. The storm is expected to move over the Yucatan Peninsula late Monday.

It will then head into the Gulf of Mexico and approach the U.S. Gulf Coast by Wednesday, though it could weaken by then.