BALDWIN, La. (KLFY) -- Since the death of Quawan "Bobby" Charles, many are questioning why the family last seen with him is not in police custody -- or at least being questioned. Henry Antoine, who lives a few trailers down from where the family lived, says the family had only been living there for about three months. He says they stayed to themselves.

"You would hardly ever see them outside unless they were going or coming back," said Antoine. "To say they would socialize with the neighbors, no they wouldn't do all of that."