Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards speaks to reporters at a briefing on the state’s efforts against the coronavirus pandemic in Baton Rouge, La., Monday, May 4, 2020. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY)- Gov. John Bel Edwards and state officials will hold a Jan. 28 press briefing, which is scheduled to begin at 2:30 p.m.

Edwards is expected to provide updates on vaccine distribution in Louisiana and recent requests for federal assistance for additional vaccine resources and hurricane relief funding.

