WATCH: Beer truck catches fire

LANCASTER, N.Y. (WIVB) — A beer truck caught fire in Lancaster Monday morning.

Around 7:15 a.m., several fire departments responded to the NOCO parking lot at Walden Ave. and Pavement Rd.

The truck, which was owned by Try-It Distributing, was fully engulfed in flames when they arrived.

At the time of the fire, the driver was inside the NOCO station making a delivery. He heard a hissing noise, and that’s when he noticed the fire.

The fire is not being looked at as suspicious, but investigators are still trying to figure out the cause.