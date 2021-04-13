WATCH: Advocates are proposing the creation of the Louisiana Office on Women’s Health

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Lawmakers are back in session at the Louisiana State Capitol on Monday.

Along with lawmakers, ordinary citizens are expected to show up on the steps of the Louisiana State Capitol.

Along with Reopen Louisiana, women’s health advocates are making their voices heard at 10 a.m.

A news conference is taking place at 10 a.m. where a discussion will be had about the creation of the Louisiana Office on Women’s Health.

Image courtesy of Michael Johnson

These dignitaries are expected to attend Monday’s news conference:

State Senator Troy Carter of New Orleans

State Representative Denise Marcelle of Baton Rouge

Members of the Louisiana Center for Health Equity and its coalition partners

“Women have unique health needs that reach out across our community. Too long have these needs been neglected, resulting in poor outcomes for women and children. That’s why I am proud that I was asked to carry this legislation creating a focus on women’s health within state government to produce results ensuring Louisiana no longer ranks at the bottom for women’s health”, said Senator Troy A. Carter.”

Watch the video and learn more about how these local leaders want to “improve the quality of life for women and their families in Louisiana.”