WATCH: 8-year-old runner making waves in Texas

He’s only 8 years old, but his fast feet are already breaking records.

“When I run, I run to win and I run with heart,” 8-year-old Germarquis Robinson says.

When you listen to Germarquis Robinson, he sounds like any 8-year-old boy, shy when you put a microphone in front of him.

But when you see him run, you will be shocked.

Just two weeks ago, his AAU Houston track team, called the Dragons, set the best time in the country in the 4×100 meter relay with a time of 56.6 seconds.

As his team gives him a lead, Germarquis gets the baton on the third leg and he rounds the curve stretching the lead.

“I like running the third leg, because they put me on there because I like running the curve,” Germarquis says.

His father Germann says hard work has paid off.

“They was born and raised in Marlin, Texas. We started training in Marlin in my backyard. They’ve been training going on for years. But it’s their first year of running track,” Germann says.

“It’s making me stronger and faster,” Germarquis says.

His goal is to run in the Olympics someday, and watching his race setting the best pace in the entire country this past May, you gotta believe he has a chance.

“His mom was a track star and I raced with her growing up. She won state in track. So that’s why I knew all of them were going to have speed,” Germann says.

He’s so quick they call him “Black Magic.”

Even when I cheated with a quick start, he still blew me away.

While Germarquis will have to wait to try out for the USA Olympic team, his team is raising money to go to the AAU Junior Olympics in Greensboro, North Carolina next week.

