Washington man arrested, charged on multiple counts of attempted murder

A Washington man has been charged with three counts of attempted second-degree murder stemming following a shooting in Opelousas back in July.

According to the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office, three people were standing outside of a residence in the 600 block of Highway 749, when the driver of a Jeep pulled up and several individuals exited the vehicle and began shooting in their direction.

Detectives recovered twelve .40 caliber casings from the roadway in close proximity of the address and observed several bullet holes in a window and an inside wall of the home.

A tip from St. Landry Crime Stoppers was instrumental in solving the crime and naming the individuals involved, the sheriff’s office said.

23-year-old Adrian Rayon Powell was arrested and charged with:

(3 Counts) attempted first degree murder

(2 Counts) Illegal Use of Weapons

(1 Count) Aggravated Criminal Damage to Property

(1 Count) Simple Criminal Damage to Property

(1 Count) Simple Burglary

Powell has a bond set at $168k