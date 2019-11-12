Live Now
Watch public impeachment hearings & get breakdown of process

Live impeachment hearings for President Donald Trump get underway Wednesday and Friday on Capitol Hill.

The public hearings begin at 10 a.m. ET but you can join us beginning at 9:30 a.m. ET for a special digital-only live stream that includes a breakdown on what you can expect to hear and see during the proceedings.

Host J.B. Biunno and political reporter Evan Donovan will be joined by political analysts and politicians throughout the day to answer your questions and discuss what’s happening in the hearings.

Democrats are accusing Trump of trading military aid to the Ukraine for their help in investigating his political rival Joe Biden.

Republicans are denouncing the impeachment inquiry as an effort to undo the results of the 2016 election.

On Wednesday, the Public will hear first from top diplomat to Ukraine Bill Tayor and Deputy Assistant Secretary of State George Kent.

So, how will this week’s hearings work?

House Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff and Republican California Rep. Devin Nunes will lead the sessions. They’ll have 45 minutes each to question witnesses with staff lawyers likely playing a big role.

All other committee members will get 5 minutes each to do the same.
President Trump has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing.

After this week, lawmakers expect at least one more week of public hearings.

Remember to join us Wednesday and Friday mornings at 9:30 for all-day analysis of the hearings and a complete wrap-up after the inquiry.

