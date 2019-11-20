Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

USMCA held up in Washington: Democrats, GOP blame each other

Washington-DC

by: Russell Falcon, Anna Wiernicki, and Nexstar

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON, D.C. (Nexstar) — President Donald Trump says that he’s leading a last-minute push to get the U.S.-Mexico-Canada trade deal through Congress and to his desk by December.

The President says he thinks House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is holding it hostage, saying, “She needs the votes for impeachment, so she is going to use USMCA in order to get impeachment…”

The President says if the House continues to delay a vote, Canada and Mexico could say bye-bye pretty soon.

Pelosi said last week she hopes the House will vote to approve the deal by the holidays, but Republicans say they haven’t seen any movement.

Democrats blame the delays on Republicans.

“It’s hard to take President Trump and Senate Republicans seriously,” says Sen. Chuck Schumer. “And they try to blame the House impeachment inquiry for legislative inaction.”

President Trump says he watched some of the hearings Tuesday morning but called the entire inquiry a hoax.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Abbeville

60°F Clear Feels like 60°
Wind
3 mph SSW
Humidity
74%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 47F. Winds light and variable.
49°F Partly cloudy. Low 47F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
2 mph NNW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Crowley

63°F Clear Feels like 63°
Wind
6 mph S
Humidity
77%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 47F. Winds light and variable.
49°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 47F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
2 mph NNW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Opelousas

58°F Clear Feels like 58°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
72%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear. Low 46F. Winds light and variable.
49°F Mainly clear. Low 46F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
2 mph NNW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Breaux Bridge

66°F Clear Feels like 66°
Wind
6 mph S
Humidity
59%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low 47F. Winds light and variable.
49°F Mostly clear. Low 47F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
2 mph NNW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

New Iberia

56°F Clear Feels like 56°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
87%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds from time to time. Low 47F. Winds light and variable.
47°F A few clouds from time to time. Low 47F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph WNW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories