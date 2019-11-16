Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Trump pushing for more transparency in health care costs

Washington-DC

by: Morgan Wright

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — President Donald Trump on Friday announced the steps he’s taking to make sure Americans are well-informed about the cost of health care.

His administration wants the public to know exactly how much a visit will cost before stepping into a hospital or doctor’s office.

“Stopping American patients from getting ripped off. They’ve been ripped off for years – a lot of years,” Trump said.

The president unveiled two rules he believes will increase price transparency in health care as well as competition, which lowers health care costs.

“We will not rest until every American has access to the highest quality, most affordable health care anywhere in the world,” he added.

Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar says insurance companies and hospitals will have to provide price information to consumers in a user-friendly format.

“Right now, even me, as the health secretary, I can’t find out before I, my family members, get health care services,” Azar said.

According to Azar, the American people have the right to know what the cost will be in every facet of their health care needs.

“Insurance companies would have to provide you in advance about what your hospital or doctor services would cost,” he said.

Azar says beginning in January 2021, hospitals will be required to share details of what they charge different groups.

“What their charges are and what their discounts that they’ve negotiated with insurance companies so that you can shop and find the lowest cost, highest quality hospital to go to for various services,” Azar explained.

The administration says it’s also committed to working with Congress to implement more changes to drive costs down for consumers.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Abbeville

44°F Clear Feels like 44°
Wind
3 mph NW
Humidity
69%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear skies. Low 33F. Winds light and variable.
35°F Mainly clear skies. Low 33F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
7 mph NNW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Crowley

46°F Clear Feels like 44°
Wind
6 mph N
Humidity
79%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 33F. Winds light and variable.
35°F Clear skies. Low 33F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
7 mph NNW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Opelousas

45°F Clear Feels like 43°
Wind
5 mph NNE
Humidity
63%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low 32F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
35°F Mostly clear. Low 32F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph NNW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Breaux Bridge

48°F Clear Feels like 44°
Wind
8 mph N
Humidity
61%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 33F. Winds light and variable.
35°F Clear skies. Low 33F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
7 mph NNW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

New Iberia

46°F Clear Feels like 43°
Wind
6 mph N
Humidity
71%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 36F. Winds light and variable.
34°F Partly cloudy. Low 36F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph N
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories