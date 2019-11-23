Live Now
Trump hosts meeting to talk about vaping

Washington-DC

by: Raquel Martin

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NEXSTAR) — During an emotional two-hour listening session, health experts and vaping industry leaders clashed over a proposed ban on flavored vaping products.

Health advocates urged President Donald Trump to stick to his plan to remove all flavored vaping products from the market immediately, which they say will slow a teen vaping epidemic.

But Gregory Conley with the American Vaping Association pushed back, saying that it would be a massive job killer.

“The 10,000 plus small businesses can’t survive with just tobacco and methanol,” Conley said.

He says Trump should strike a compromise to make sure adult smokers aren’t cut off.

“At the worst, products that haven’t gone under FDA review should be able to be sold in adult-only stores,” he said.

It’s been two months since the president ordered the FDA to draft a plan to ban flavored products.

But in the meeting, Trump says he doesn’t want to create a bigger crisis.

“If we take their flavors, won’t they just be made illegally,” he said.

However, U.S. Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, insisted flavors are aimed at young people.

“We have to put the kids first,” he said.

Trump says he thinks raising the minimum smoking age might be a solution, and he promises a decision about the flavored products soon.

