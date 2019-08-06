Trump focuses on mental illness after Dayton and El Paso shootings, doesn’t mention gun reforms

WASHINGTON (Nexstar) — On Monday, President Trump made remarks from the White House in response to the shootings this weekend in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio.

At least 31 people were killed and dozens more were hurt. In each city, a lone gunman carried out the murders. Both were young, white men.

President Trump said hatred and mental illness are to blame for the mass shootings.

“These barbaric slaughters are an assault upon our communities,” Trump said.



The president said the internet has fueled violence and racism, pointing to the manifesto the El Paso gunman posted online.



“In one voice our nations must condemn racism, bigotry and white supremacy.”

The president said he wants to stop mass shootings before they start. He’s directing the FBI to focus on social media activity and wants Congress to work with him on mental health programs, including a so-called red flag law that would prevent the violent and mentally ill from getting guns.



“The reality is we know the solutions to this problem,” said Kris Brown.



Brown, the president of the Brady Campaign, said gun reform needs to be part of the solution, and the president failed to mention it. She said high powered, assault-style weapons should be banned.



“Because they kill as many people as possible as quickly as possible,” Brown said.



In addition, Brown said Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Kentucky) needs to get moving on legislation, that the House already approved, to help strengthen background checks.



“If the president wants to do something, he should call up his buddy Mitch and make sure that bill gets turned into law,” Brown said.



The president is expected to visit the sites of the two mass shootings later this week.

“I am open and ready to listen and discuss all ideas that will actually work and make a very big difference,” Trump said.