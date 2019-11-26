Live Now
Trump, California at odds over new emission standards

Washington-DC

by: Joe Khalil

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NEXSTAR) – Rising tensions over lowering standards.

The Trump Administration and California are at odds over who sets environmental rules for automakers.

“California is at war with the EPA,” Congressman Josh Harder said. 

Up to this point, California was allowed to put stricter limits on vehicle emissions and require higher fuel efficiency.

Starting Tuesday, that EPA waiver runs out.

California can now only enforce the federal standards, allowing cars to emit more greenhouse gasses.

Congressman Josh Harder says that the decision sets California back.

“That would remove generations of work that it’s taken to clean up our air. Reduce the smog all over California,” Harder said. 

“California is defending not just the rights of Californians to have clean air, but everyone in the United States,” Congressman Harley Rouda said. 

Democratic Congressman Harley Rouda supports a lawsuit California and 22 other states filed to keep California’s standards in place. 

“If that lawsuit goes its course and California should lose, it would be a huge concern,” Rouda said. 

But the EPA has pushed back saying in a letter:

“The authority to set fuel economy standards” falls under “the federal government, not with California.”

“California’s trying to dictate to the rest of the country that every car has to get 55 miles per gallon average. That’s completely unrealistic,” Congressman Doug LaMalfa said. 

Republican Congressman Doug LaMalfa says the new regulations benefit car makers.

“The manufacturers are trying to have the convenience of having the same cars for all fifty states,” LaMalfa said. 

The dispute will likely have to be settled in the courts.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

