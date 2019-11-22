Live Now
'The facts' remain Republicans' defense of Trump, House Minority Leader McCarthy says

Washington-DC

by: Joe Khalil and Kayla Galloway

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NEXSTAR) — House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-California) fielded questions from reporters Thursday regarding the impeachment inquiry into Pres. Donald Trump and this week’s hearings.

“Their true goal was to impeach the president,” McCarthy said, alleging Democrats’ focus since the 2018 midterm elections was to impeach Trump.

McCarthy went on to say the Democrats will continue to “fail legislatively.”

The California Republican also addressed the GOP’s changing defense strategies for the president, saying they’re sticking to the facts.

“Same defense from the very beginning, the facts,” McCarthy said. “Same defense from the very beginning, the phone call. And you don’t just have one phone call, you have both phone calls. It’s not somebody who heard from a friend. It’s the actual facts before you.”

The impeachment inquiry into the president began with a whistleblower complaint that alleged Trump urged the Ukrainian president to investigate Joe Biden, his Democratic rival in the 2020 presidential election, and Biden’s son, Hunter.

The president’s alleged request came after he withheld military aid from Ukraine.

Thursday was the final scheduled public hearing in the inquiry so far.

