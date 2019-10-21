Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Texan Democrat Henry Cuellar not sold on Trump impeachment just yet

Washington-DC

by: Russell Falcon, Nexstar, and Anna Wiernicki

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON, D.C. (Nexstar) — As the House moves forward with its impeachment inquiry, the two parties are predictably at odds.

Most Republicans accuse Democrats of inventing reasons to attack President Trump and most Democrats seem ready to vote for impeachment. 

But one Texan is undecided.

Democratic Congressman Henry Cuellar says he wants to take a look at all the facts first.

There are already some people who said “Impeach him,” and there are people who are saying “Don’t impeach him.” There has to be a review of the facts, of the evidence, of the testimony, before anyone can make a decision.”

The impeachment inquiry will continue this week where more witnesses are expected to testify. None of those hearings will be open to the public.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Scattered Clouds

Abbeville

70°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 70°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to partly cloudy skies after midnight. Low 52F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
58°F Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to partly cloudy skies after midnight. Low 52F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Wind
8 mph NNW
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Overcast

Crowley

68°F Overcast Feels like 68°
Wind
7 mph NW
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. Low 53F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
58°F Cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. Low 53F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph NNW
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Overcast

Opelousas

67°F Overcast Feels like 67°
Wind
9 mph N
Humidity
94%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy early, becoming mostly clear after midnight. Low 51F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
58°F Cloudy early, becoming mostly clear after midnight. Low 51F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph NNW
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Overcast

Breaux Bridge

72°F Overcast Feels like 72°
Wind
8 mph NW
Humidity
87%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy early with some clearing expected late. Low 53F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
58°F Cloudy early with some clearing expected late. Low 53F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph NNW
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Scattered Clouds

New Iberia

72°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 72°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms. Low 52F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
56°F Scattered thunderstorms. Low 52F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
6 mph W
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter

Local News

More Local

Sidebar