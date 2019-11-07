Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Proposed database would clarify scope of police suicides

Washington-DC

by: Raquel Martin

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — Last year, for the third straight year, suicides of police officers outnumbered deaths in the line of duty.

Bipartisan legislation before Congress would require the FBI to create a national, anonymous database of those deaths with the goal of identifying patterns and giving agencies new information to help officers before it’s too late.

“We need to be there for these men and woman who put their lives on the line, who choose to wear blue,” bill sponsor Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., said. “They face trauma, they’re in tough situations and then they don’t have anywhere to go.”

With 167 suicides by law enforcement officers nationwide in 2018, Hawley said it’s now the leading cause of death of the group.

“What they need to know is what kind of problems to look for,” fellow Missouri Republican Sen. Roy Blunt said. “This is a problem we have to solve. These are people who stand between us and danger.”

Several of the country’s largest law enforcement groups are backing the plan, saying it will help shed light on the trauma officers experience.

If passed, agencies would have the option to report data on officers’ suicides but would not be required to do so. They would be asked to include locations, demographic information about the officer who died and what role the officer held.

“If we’re going to bring in resources, we need to know the scope of the problem,” Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev., who is cosponsoring the bill, said. “Focus on mental health or behavioral health or whatever it is that we have an understanding of what’s causing this.”

The House has introduced an identical bill. Hawley said he hopes both chambers will pass the plan soon.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Abbeville

72°F Clear Feels like 72°
Wind
5 mph NW
Humidity
78%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Showers early, then cloudy overnight. Low 48F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
58°F Showers early, then cloudy overnight. Low 48F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
10 mph N
Precip
70%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Broken Clouds

Crowley

70°F Broken Clouds Feels like 70°
Wind
8 mph NW
Humidity
82%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with occasional rain...mainly this evening. Low 47F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
58°F Cloudy with occasional rain...mainly this evening. Low 47F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
Wind
10 mph N
Precip
70%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Broken Clouds

Opelousas

70°F Broken Clouds Feels like 70°
Wind
12 mph N
Humidity
76%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy. Periods of rain early. Low 46F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
58°F Cloudy. Periods of rain early. Low 46F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
10 mph N
Precip
70%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Breaux Bridge

75°F Clear Feels like 75°
Wind
6 mph N
Humidity
69%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain showers this evening with overcast skies overnight. Low 49F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
58°F Rain showers this evening with overcast skies overnight. Low 49F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
10 mph N
Precip
70%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

New Iberia

74°F Clear Feels like 74°
Wind
7 mph N
Humidity
85%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low near 50F. Winds light and variable.
52°F A few clouds. Low near 50F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph SE
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories