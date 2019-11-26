Live Now
President Trump pardons 2 North Carolina turkeys for Thanksgiving

WASHINGTON (Nexstar) – A turkey named Butter just might be the luckiest bird in America.

The North Carolina Tom was selected as this year’s National Thanksgiving Turkey.

“I hereby grant you a full and complete pardon,” President Trump said on Tuesday.

President Trump pardoned Butter in a ceremony at the White House just days before Thanksgiving.

Leading up to the event, Americans were encouraged to vote for Butter or his companion Bread to receive the honor.

Both Bread and Butter were raised on a farm in North Carolina by Wellie Jackson. Jackson and his family were front and center for the big event Tuesday.

“I want to thank you very much, great job,” President Trump told them.

The presidential turkey pardon is a decades-long tradition that these two turkeys will now always be a part of.

It all began back in 1947 when President Harry Truman received a “live” turkey from the National Turkey Federation.

The tradition of the pardon started in 1989 with President George H.W. Bush. It’s been a lighthearted ceremony ever since.

President Trump even joked about the current political climate. He said the two turkeys were being asked to testify in the impeachment inquiry.

“They’ve already received subpoenas to appear in Adam Schiff’s basement on Thursday,” Trump added.

Bread and Butter are actually heading to Virginia Tech’s “Gobbler’s Rest” to be cared for by students and veterinarians. A fitting retirement for two presidential turkeys.

