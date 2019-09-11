President, first lady attend 9/11 memorial service at Pentagon

WASHINGTON (Nexstar) — It has been 18 years since the September 11 attacks.

As the nation honored the victims and the heroes, President Trump attended a memorial service at the Pentagon.

During the ceremony, attendees recognized the names of those who died there during the 9/11 attacks. President Trump said Americans won’t forget that dark day.

“The first lady and I are united with you in grief. We come here with the knowledge that we can not erase the pain or reverse the evil,” Trump said.

The president first lady Melania Trump laid a wreath in remembrance of the victims. Down the road in Arlington, Virginia, Senator Tim Kaine (D-Virginia) helped honor victims, including local first responders who died as a result of the attacks.

“Some have had significant health challenges for years afterwards, as a result, even losing their lives” Kaine said.

It was less than two months ago that President Trump signed into law the bipartisan “9/11 Victims Compensation Fund” bill. The law replenishes funding for police officers, firefighters and emergency workers who were injured or killed because of the terror attacks.

“We battled for protection for the first responders of 9/11 and to honor their sacrifices,” Kaine said.

Through actions, moments of silence and other forms of gratitude, a nation paid tribute to the victims and heroes of September 11.

“We pledge to honor our history, to treasure our liberty, to uplift our communities, to live up to our values, to prove worthy of our heroes and above all — stronger than ever, to never, ever forget,” Trump said.