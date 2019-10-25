Breaking News
Some local community, sports events dates changed due to rainy weekend weather
Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Need a job? The US Census Bureau is hiring

Washington-DC

The Census Bureau is looking to fill 500,000 positions across the country

by: Alexandra Limon

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — The U.S. Census Bureau needs to hire 500,000 people for jobs across the country in the next few months to ensure the 2020 population count is carried out accurately and on time.

Dale Kelly, the chief of the field division with the Census Bureau, said the positions include census takers, supervisors and office positions.

“For our census takers, their task is really to go door-to-door for people who don’t self respond,” said Kelly.

The Census Bureau is opening 248 satellite offices around the country and some of the new hires will need special skillsets.

“It’s important that we hire people who will work in those communities because they know their neighbors, they speak that language they are that local voice,” Kelly said.

But hiring hundreds of thousands of workers in just a few months is proving to be a serious challenge, in part because of the low unemployment rate.

The bureau said it’s recruiting people who are already employed and want a second job. They’re also looking at students and retirees looking for extra income, as well as seasonal employees who can start after the holidays.

U.S. Census Bureau workers. (NEXSTAR)

Kelly said the positions are more than just jobs: they’re critical to the partnership between local communities and the federal government.

“It determines the flow of federal funding — approximately $675 billion a year that flows to communities,” he said.

That money goes toward projects like improving local schools, roads and hospitals.

The census results also determine how congressional seats are divided between the states.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Overcast

Abbeville

70°F Overcast Feels like 70°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Showers and thundershowers this evening, then cloudy with rain likely overnight. Low near 55F. NE winds shifting to WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Locally heavier rainfall possible.
60°F Showers and thundershowers this evening, then cloudy with rain likely overnight. Low near 55F. NE winds shifting to WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Locally heavier rainfall possible.
Wind
8 mph NNW
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Crowley

63°F Overcast Feels like 63°
Wind
8 mph NW
Humidity
96%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A steady rain this evening. Showers continuing overnight. Low 56F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a half an inch.
60°F A steady rain this evening. Showers continuing overnight. Low 56F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a half an inch.
Wind
8 mph NNW
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Opelousas

64°F Overcast Feels like 64°
Wind
8 mph N
Humidity
98%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Periods of rain. Low 56F. NNE winds shifting to WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall possibly over one inch. Locally heavier rainfall possible.
60°F Periods of rain. Low 56F. NNE winds shifting to WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall possibly over one inch. Locally heavier rainfall possible.
Wind
8 mph NNW
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Broken Clouds

Breaux Bridge

71°F Broken Clouds Feels like 71°
Wind
5 mph WNW
Humidity
96%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with periods of rain. Low 57F. SE winds shifting to W at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected. Locally heavier rainfall possible.
60°F Cloudy with periods of rain. Low 57F. SE winds shifting to W at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected. Locally heavier rainfall possible.
Wind
8 mph NNW
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

New Iberia

73°F Overcast Feels like 73°
Wind
8 mph WNW
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Overcast with rain showers at times. Low around 55F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
61°F Overcast with rain showers at times. Low around 55F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
6 mph NE
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories