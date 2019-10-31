Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

NCAA to allow athletes to profit off name, likeness

Washington-DC

by: Morgan Wright

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — In a historic move, the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) will now allow student-athletes to profit off their name, image and likeness.

The NCAA Board of Governors voted unanimously to approve the move “to provide the best possible experience for college athletes.” But Lisa Delpy Neirotti, a professor of sports management at George Washington University, worries the plan could have unintended consequences for college athletes and says the board has a lot to hash out before they implement the changes.

“In theory, this all sounds great, but there are so many details that need to be worked through,” Delpy Neirotti said. “Who will actually make money off of this, and are they going to follow the NFL Players Association where there’s a group pool where all athletes will share evenly in any license rights?”

The timing of when players are paid could also be an issue, according to Delpy Neirotti.

“I would also recommend that any revenue that is generated by these athletes stay in a fund until either they graduate or their scholarship opportunity has ended,” she added.

The move comes after California’s governor signed the Fair Pay to Play Act, which is set to take effect in 2023.

The NCAA says a modern strategy is needed.

“And at the same time, recognize the need to maintain and the desire to maintain a collegiate model and have that be distinct from professional sports,” NCAA President Mark Emmert said.

But in a tweet, Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Connecticut, said that language “suggests the NCAA will still be pulling the strings.”

The NCAA expects to implement the plan by the start of 2021, bringing major challenges for everyone involved.

“With this new change in policy comes the need for a lot of education for these athletes,” Delpy Neirotti said.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Abbeville

46°F Clear Feels like 44°
Wind
6 mph N
Humidity
63%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Scattered frost possible. Low 34F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
37°F A clear sky. Scattered frost possible. Low 34F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
12 mph N
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Crowley

48°F Clear Feels like 43°
Wind
10 mph N
Humidity
61%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Scattered frost possible. Low 34F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
37°F Clear skies. Scattered frost possible. Low 34F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
12 mph N
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Opelousas

46°F Clear Feels like 42°
Wind
7 mph N
Humidity
64%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Scattered frost possible. Low 34F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
37°F A clear sky. Scattered frost possible. Low 34F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
12 mph N
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Breaux Bridge

50°F Clear Feels like 50°
Wind
13 mph N
Humidity
54%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 36F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
37°F Clear skies. Low 36F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
12 mph N
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

New Iberia

49°F Clear Feels like 44°
Wind
12 mph N
Humidity
64%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear skies. Low 42F. Winds light and variable.
37°F Mostly clear skies. Low 42F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph NNE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories

Community Calendar