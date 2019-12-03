Live Now
Lawmakers already fighting to stop Russian influence in 2020 Election, state department official says

Washington-DC

by: Russell Falcon, Anna Wiernicki, and Nexstar

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON, D.C. (Nexstar) — In two months, Americans will cast the first votes in the 2020 Democratic Presidential primaries and a top state department official says there is no doubt Russia is looking to sway the results.

U.S. Undersecretary of State for Political Affairs David Hale told senators the Department of State is actively working to keep Russia out of the elections. But Maryland Democratic Senator Ben Cardin says he’s not convinced.

“According to Director Wray we have not been successful in stopping them from trying to interfere in 2020,” says Cardin.

Cardin says he wants to know exactly how the Department of State plans to keep our elections safe — and why the current strategy isn’t working.

“Has diplomacy failed?” asks Cardin. “Has the sanctions not been used effectively? Has the messaging of this administration not been effective?”

Meanwhile, Hale says it comes down to money. He says the department needs $46-million dollars more from congress to help get the job done.

But Cardin says the State Department still has access to funds it hasn’t used yet. With the election fast approaching, any decision would need to made soon.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

