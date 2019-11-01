Live Now
House pushes forward on historic impeachment vote

Washington-DC

by: Kellie Meyer

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) – The impeachment process pushes forward.

In a historic vote, of 232 to 196, the House of Representatives voted on a resolution to officially open the inquiry.

But for House Republicans.

“Essentially nothing has changed,” Georgia Congressman Rick Allen said.

He said Democratic Congressman Adam Schiff still has too much control over what happens next.

GOP lawmakers joined House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy in calling out what they say is a ‘sham’ process.

Rep. Buddy Carter said, “it’s such a sad day for the United States of America.”

Carter and Alabama Congress Bradley Byrne agree and said House democrats don’t have a case.

“They can’t seem to get their act together about something that is the most important thing Congress can do other than declaring war.”

The vote opened the ‘public’ phase of the impeachment inquiry.

A process Democrats defend needs to continue until they find the facts.

Rep. G.K. Butterfield said, “it’s time that the American people see the evidence.”

Butterfield voted for the process to continue.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said the process is vital to the country.

“If we don’t have a system of checks and balances, we might as well all elect a president and go home.”

Butterfield said he expects impeachment and to see the process advance to the Senate.

“I believe that if the Senators vote they vote the evidence and not their politics President Trump will be removed from office.”

President Trump continues to deny any wrongdoing.

