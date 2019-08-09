Live Now
Health centers across Louisiana to receive $5.1 million in grants

Washington-DC

by: KLFY Newsroom

31 Louisiana health centers will receive grants totaling $5.1 million.

The grants will provide behavioral services such as prevention or treatment for mental health conditions and opioid addictions.

“These grants will equip health centers across Louisiana to provide life-saving mental health services,” said U.S. senator John Kennedy, who made the announcement of the grants.

Southwest Louisiana Primary Health Care Ctr, Inc in Opelousas and Iberia Comprehensive Community Health Center in New Iberia are set to get $167,000 each in grants.

