Breaking News
Some local community, sports events dates changed due to rainy weekend weather
Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Drug price bill renamed for Elijah Cummings

Washington-DC

HR-3 likely to pass the House, faces rough patch in Senate

by: Alexandra Limon

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (Nexstar) — The House of Representatives renamed a bill that would lower the price of prescription drugs in honor of Elijah Cummings, the Maryland Democrat who died last week at the age of 68.

California Rep. Karen Bass said HR-3 was officially renamed the Elijah E. Cummings Lower Drug Costs Now Act. “He fought for everyone to have health care and medications that are affordable,” she said.

Steven Horsford, a Democrat from Nevada, said it’s “a comprehensive bill that will allow Medicare to directly negotiate for lower priced drugs.”

The Congressional Budget Office estimates negotiating prices could save the government $345 billion in a 6-year time period.

“We are going to invest those savings into innovation and new cures as well as expanding benefits under Medicare including dental, hearing and vision,” Horsford said.

But the pharmaceutical industry’s largest lobbying group opposes the bill, saying it will devastate the industry’s ability to develop new treatments.

The bill is likely to pass in the Democratic-controlled House in the next few weeks. But HR-3 will have a much harder time in the Senate. Republican leader Mitch McConnell has vowed to block what he called “socialist price controls.”

Horsford disagrees.

“High cost prescription drugs hurt senior. They hurt Republicans. They hurt Democrats.”

Congress must find a compromise for this bill, Horsford said, to lower US drug prices to what consumers in other countries pay.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Abbeville

64°F Clear Feels like 64°
Wind
3 mph ENE
Humidity
70%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Showers this evening, becoming a steady rain overnight. Thunder possible. Low 62F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
65°F Showers this evening, becoming a steady rain overnight. Thunder possible. Low 62F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
Wind
7 mph ENE
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Crowley

66°F Clear Feels like 66°
Wind
10 mph E
Humidity
69%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain showers early will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low 62F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.
65°F Rain showers early will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low 62F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.
Wind
7 mph ENE
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Opelousas

65°F Clear Feels like 65°
Wind
5 mph ENE
Humidity
65%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Showers this evening becoming a steady rain overnight. Low 59F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.
65°F Showers this evening becoming a steady rain overnight. Low 59F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.
Wind
7 mph ENE
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Breaux Bridge

65°F Clear Feels like 65°
Wind
6 mph ENE
Humidity
65%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Showers this evening, becoming a steady rain overnight. Low 62F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a half an inch.
65°F Showers this evening, becoming a steady rain overnight. Low 62F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a half an inch.
Wind
7 mph ENE
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

New Iberia

66°F Clear Feels like 66°
Wind
9 mph E
Humidity
65%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with occasional showers late at night. Low near 55F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
61°F Cloudy with occasional showers late at night. Low near 55F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
4 mph E
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Local News

More Local

Sidebar