Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Drug cartel kills 3 American mothers, 6 children while driving on Mexican highway

Washington-DC

by: Russell Falcon, Nexstar, and Anna Wiernicki

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON, D.C. (Nexstar) — Nine members of a Mormon fundamentalist sect were attacked while traveling near the U.S.-Mexico border.

On Monday, the family with Utah ties was driving on a Mexican highway about 100 miles south of Douglas, Arizona, when relatives say their car was hit by a hail of gunfire. Three mothers and six children, including two infants, were killed.

Utah Republican Mitt Romney says many Americans live in that northern part of Mexico.

“It is a very dangerous area because there are drug cartels that are working along the border,” says Romney.

After news of the attack broke, President Trump tweeted: “This is the time for Mexico, with the help of the United States, to wage war on the drug cartels and wipe them off the face of the earth.”

Mexico’s president responded to Trump’s offer, thanking him for his help, but said it is Mexico’s responsibility to deal with this incident.

Romney says with violence from the cartels threatening the U.S., it’s a problem for both countries. He hopes both the U.S. and Mexico can team up to make sure this never happens again.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Broken Clouds

Abbeville

68°F Broken Clouds Feels like 68°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
84%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 53F. Winds light and variable.
54°F Clear skies. Low 53F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph NE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Overcast

Crowley

74°F Overcast Feels like 74°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
60%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 53F. Winds light and variable.
54°F Clear skies. Low 53F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph NE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Overcast

Opelousas

68°F Overcast Feels like 68°
Wind
5 mph NE
Humidity
75%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 52F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
54°F Partly cloudy. Low 52F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
5 mph NE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Scattered Clouds

Breaux Bridge

72°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 72°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
71%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 53F. Winds light and variable.
54°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 53F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph NE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Few Clouds

New Iberia

74°F Few Clouds Feels like 74°
Wind
3 mph NNE
Humidity
66%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear during the evening. A few showers developing later during the night. Low near 50F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%.
53°F Mostly clear during the evening. A few showers developing later during the night. Low near 50F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%.
Wind
3 mph ENE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories

Community Calendar