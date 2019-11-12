Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Democrats push for plan to prevent resurgence of ISIS

Washington-DC

by: Morgan Wright

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — Some lawmakers are concerned about a possible resurgence of ISIS after President Donald Trump withdrew U.S. troops from Northern Syria last month.

Senator Bob Casey, D-Pennsylvania, said leaving America’s Kurdish allies vulnerable to attacks by Turkey was a bad decision that allowed hundreds of ISIS fighters to escape.

“It’s more likely now that ISIS will threaten American lives than it was before this decision,” he said. “What they got from President Trump was a total pulling the rug out from under them abandoning them and basically saying to President Erdogan from Turkey: You do whatever the hell you want.”

Casey said Trump’s main goal must be to confront and defeat ISIS.

“We’re hearing from the president that his only concern in the Middle East basically is oil,” Casey said.

Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer, D-New York, recently introduced a bill that would require the creation of a plan to stabilize the region and prevent ISIS from becoming a greater threat.

“The president has chosen to welcome Erdogan to American soil before explaining to Congress his plan to defeat ISIS,” Schumer said. “How many ISIS members have been accounted for in the wake of our withdrawal?”

Senate Republicans blocked Schumer’s bill, with some lawmakers saying the unrest in that region dates back to the last administration.

“I think we all would like to see what the strategy or lack of strategy was from the last administration was that put us in this position,” Senator Rick Scott, R-Florida, said.

Congress hasn’t received a plan from Trump on ISIS yet, but Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley said hundreds of U.S. troops will remain in other parts of Syria to counter ISIS in the meantime.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Overcast

Abbeville

38°F Overcast Feels like 28°
Wind
18 mph N
Humidity
85%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Record low temperatures expected. Low 24F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph.
24°F A few clouds. Record low temperatures expected. Low 24F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph NNE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full
Overcast

Crowley

38°F Overcast Feels like 28°
Wind
20 mph N
Humidity
83%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Record low temperatures expected. Low around 25F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph.
24°F Partly cloudy. Record low temperatures expected. Low around 25F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph NNE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full
Overcast

Opelousas

35°F Overcast Feels like 25°
Wind
16 mph N
Humidity
83%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Record low temperatures expected. Low 23F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph.
24°F Partly cloudy skies. Record low temperatures expected. Low 23F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph NNE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full
Overcast

Breaux Bridge

38°F Overcast Feels like 29°
Wind
17 mph N
Humidity
86%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Record low temperatures expected. Low around 25F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph.
24°F Partly cloudy. Record low temperatures expected. Low around 25F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph NNE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full
Overcast

New Iberia

38°F Overcast Feels like 27°
Wind
24 mph N
Humidity
97%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds from time to time. Low 34F. Winds light and variable.
25°F A few clouds from time to time. Low 34F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
7 mph NE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories